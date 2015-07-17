Enter the Northern Exposure Guitar Contest and Win a Chance to Perform with Zameer

Have you ever dreamed of performing live in front of thousands of fans, or showcasing your skills to music industry legends?

Well, the Northern Exposure Guitar Contest, presented by pop alternative artist Zameer, gives you a chance to do just that!

Submit a video of yourself jamming to one of Zameer’s songs and you could win an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to Toronto, Canada, to perform live with Zameer on his upcoming tour!

Get more details at zameermusic.com or

enter the contest right here!

Zameer has sold more than 30,000 records in Canada, licensed a theme song for the 2010 Vancouver Paralympic games, and collected hundreds of thousands of followers through social media. Rizvi's new album, Her, includes 10 all-new songs produced by 13-time Juno winner and Grammy nominee Gavin Brown and Johnny Fay of the Tragically Hip.

For more about Zameer, follow him on Facebook.