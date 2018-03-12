Eric Clapton Announces Two Shows at New York's Madison Square Garden

Eric Clapton has announced two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. The concerts—set for October 6 and October 7—are the first North American shows Clapton has announced for 2018.

For the concerts—which will feature guest appearances by Gary Clark Jr. and Jimmie Vaughan—Clapton will be joined by bassist Nathan East, drummer Sonny Emory, guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, keyboardist Chris Stainton, Paul Carrack on organ and keyboards and Sharon White and Sharlotte Gibson on vocals.

This will be Clapton's third two-night stand at the famed New York City arena in two years. The guitarist did two two-night stands at the venue in 2017—one in March and another in September.

Back in January, Clapton revealed on an interview with the BBC Radio 2 program Steve Wright in the Afternoon that he is going deaf, saying—in response to a question about his plans for 2018—"The only thing I'm concerned with now is being in my seventies and being able to be proficient." The guitarist also said in the program of his 70th-birthday tour (2015) that he would be retiring soon, writing, "I swear this is it, no more.”

Tickets for Clapton's Madison Square Garden performances are set to go on sale this Friday, March 16.

For tickets and more information, head on over to ericclapton.com.