Eric Johnson Premieres "Forty Mile Town" Lyric Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Forty Mile Town," a new lyric video by guitarist Eric Johnson.

The airy and glistening track is from Johnson's new live album, Europe Live, which was released today, June 24, via Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.

The majority of the album, which was recorded in venues the continent, includes the guitarist's appearance at Amsterdam's Melkweg; there also are several selections from two dates in Germany, not to mention a Paris show.

The album features 14 tracks from throughout Johnson's career (including "Cliffs of Dover," "Austin" and the instrumental "Fatdaddy"), plus two new songs, "Intro" and "Evinrude Fever." Johnson even celebrates his side-project, Alien Love Child, with the hard-driving rock workout "Zenland" and the 11-plus-minute multi-modal suite "Last House on the Block."

Be sure to check out the video below and tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook! Note that Johnson is touring this summer, and you can check out his current itinerary below the video.

For all things Johnson — and to order the new album — head to ericjohnson.com.

Confirmed 2014 Eric Johnson Appearances: