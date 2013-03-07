Exclusive: Abiotic Premiere "The Graze of Locusts" Demonstration/Lyric Video, Launch ESP Guitar Contest

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Abiotic's new demonstration/lyric video for "The Graze of Locusts," a track from Symbiosis. You can check it out below.

In other Abiotic news, the band has partnered with director Dan Drescher, who filmed their last video, "Vermosapien," to shoot a new video for "Facades." The video's release date will be announced soon, but Abiotic have posted several photos on their Facebook page.

Abiotic elaborates on the video: "The shooting for a second music video with director Dan Drescher is wrapped up, and we couldn't be more excited. We shot at two locations in Orlando, Florida, and could not have asked for a better crew on the set. The song we'll be releasing the video for is "Facades," and Dan was definitely in the same mindset as we were in taking this video to the next level. Prepare yourselves for something insane!"

Also, Abiotic have partnered with GuitarWorld.com to give away a new a ESP/LTD EC-10 Two Tone burst guitar with gig bag! To enter the contest, head to our CONTESTS page now!

Abiotic's North American tour kicks off next month. Check out all the dates below. For more about the band, visit metalblade.com/abiotic and the band's Facebook page.

ABIOTIC ON TOUR

w/ Dark Sermon

04/12 Avondale Estates, GAAwaken the Ancient Stage

04/13Columbia SCNew Brookland Tavern

04/14 Richmond, VAKingdom

04/15 Cleveland, OHPeabody's

04/17 Trenton, NJBackstage at Champs

04/18 Worcester, MANew England Metal & Hardcore Fest

04/19 Mississauga, ONRehearsal Factory

04/20 Montreal, QCUnderworld

04/22 Albany, NYBogie's

04/23Fredericksburg, VAGMT Studio

04/24Columbus, GAGallery 13

04/25 Spartanburg, SCGround Zero

04/26 Douglasville, GASeven Venue

w/ Goatwhore, 3 Inches of Blood, Withered

05/10Tampa, FLThe Orpheum

05/11Miami, FLChurchill's

05/12Jacksonville, FLRoc Bar