Exclusive: Abiotic Premiere "The Graze of Locusts" Demonstration/Lyric Video, Launch ESP Guitar Contest

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Abiotic's new demonstration/lyric video for "The Graze of Locusts," a track from Symbiosis. You can check it out below.
In other Abiotic news, the band has partnered with director Dan Drescher, who filmed their last video, "Vermosapien," to shoot a new video for "Facades." The video's release date will be announced soon, but Abiotic have posted several photos on their Facebook page.
Abiotic elaborates on the video: "The shooting for a second music video with director Dan Drescher is wrapped up, and we couldn't be more excited. We shot at two locations in Orlando, Florida, and could not have asked for a better crew on the set. The song we'll be releasing the video for is "Facades," and Dan was definitely in the same mindset as we were in taking this video to the next level. Prepare yourselves for something insane!"
Also, Abiotic have partnered with GuitarWorld.com to give away a new a ESP/LTD EC-10 Two Tone burst guitar with gig bag! To enter the contest, head to our CONTESTS page now!
Abiotic's North American tour kicks off next month. Check out all the dates below. For more about the band, visit metalblade.com/abiotic and the band's Facebook page.
ABIOTIC ON TOUR
w/ Dark Sermon
04/12 Avondale Estates, GAAwaken the Ancient Stage
04/13Columbia SCNew Brookland Tavern
04/14 Richmond, VAKingdom
04/15 Cleveland, OHPeabody's
04/17 Trenton, NJBackstage at Champs
04/18 Worcester, MANew England Metal & Hardcore Fest
04/19 Mississauga, ONRehearsal Factory
04/20 Montreal, QCUnderworld
04/22 Albany, NYBogie's
04/23Fredericksburg, VAGMT Studio
04/24Columbus, GAGallery 13
04/25 Spartanburg, SCGround Zero
04/26 Douglasville, GASeven Venue
w/ Goatwhore, 3 Inches of Blood, Withered
05/10Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
05/11Miami, FLChurchill's
05/12Jacksonville, FLRoc Bar