Below, check out GuitarWorld.com's exclusive premiere of a new guitar play-through video by Avatar.

The song, "Hail The Apocalypse," is the title track from the band's new album, which will be released in May.

The album is available for pre-order on iTunes here.

Avatar will be hitting the road with Escape the Fate and Pop Evil. You can check out all their current dates here. For more about the band, visit avatarmetal.com and their Facebook page.