Exclusive: The Black Angels Premiere "Evil Things" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Evil Things," the new music video by the Black Angels.

The track is from the band's 2013 album, Indigo Meadow.

The clip, which was directed by Kevin Castanheira, takes dark, gritty scenes from a child's dreams — many of which include an ominous black horse — to create a fitting accompaniment to the sounds and themes of the droning, chugging track.

The band has been hard at work on new material and recently wrapped up a winter tour with Roky Erickson. The Black Angels will be playing South By Southwest, Austin Psych Fest, Sasquatch Festival and Maverick Festival.

Recently, the band appeared on PBS's Austin City Limits, performing songs from Indigo Meadow.

The Associated Press said, "Imagine tossing bands from the pantheon of American psychedelia like the Electric Prunes, Count Five, 13th Floor Elevators and the Seeds into your blender, adding a splash of Sabbath and a dollop of early Soundgarden or Mudhoney, and you've got Austin's the Black Angels."

The Black Angels are Christian Bland (guitar, drone machine/organ), Alex Maas (vocals, bass, organ, drone machine), Stephanie Bailey (drums, percussion), Kyle Hunt (keyboards, percussion, bass, guitar) and Jake Garcia (guitar, bass).

For more information, visit theblackangels.com and their Facebook page.