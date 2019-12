Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Fates Warning.

The track, “Firefly,” is the first single from the band's new album, Darkness In A Different Light.

The album, the band's first in nine years, is available now via InsideOutMusic.

Fates Warning are on tour in the U.S. now.

For more about Fates Warning, including their current tour dates, visit fateswarning.com and their Facebook page.