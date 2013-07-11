Exclusive: Mayday Parade Post Behind-the-Scenes Video, "Studio Update No. 3 — Guitars"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a behind-the-scenes, in-the-studio video by Mayday Parade.

For the past seven years, Tallahassee, Florida-based Mayday Parade — Derek Sanders (vocals), Jeremy Lenzo (bass), Alex Garcia (guitar), Brooks Betts (guitar) and Jake Bundrick (drums) — have been perfecting their pop-infected punk rock, a process that has garnered fans globally since their formation.

Debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart with a chart position for 70 straight weeks, the band's full-length debut, A Lesson In Romantics (2007), set the path for Mayday's success. Selling more than 600,000 albums and 3,000,000 tracks worldwide, the band's discography also includes Anywhere But Here (2009), followed by their self-titled 2011 album, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200.

As you can see in the video below, Mayday Parade are currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their fourth album, which is slated for a fall 2013 release through Fearless Records.