Exclusive: Sebastian Bach Premieres "Taking Back Tomorrow" Lyric Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new lyric video by Sebastian Bach.

The track, "Taking Back Tomorrow," is from Bach's new album, Give 'Em Hell, which will be released April 22 via Frontiers Records.

The graphic novel-inspired video, which you can check out below, features footage of Bach seamlessly interspersed with comic book-style graphics.

Give 'Em Hell was produced, mixed and recorded by Bob Marlette (Black Sabbath, Shinedown, Alice Cooper) and mastered by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Rob Zombie, Seether). The album features guest appearances by Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver, Guns N’ Roses), John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie) and Steve Stevens (Billy Idol).

Rounding out the lineup on the album are Devin Bronson on guitars and Bobby Jarzombek on drums.

Fans who pre-order the album now from iTunes will receive two instant-grat tracks — “Temptation” and “Hell Inside My Head.” You also can pre-order the album at Amazon here.

Bach will hit the road for select tour dates around the album’s release; check out his itinerary below.

For more information, visit sebastianbach.com and Bach's Facebook page.

Sebastian Bach tour dates:

APRIL

24New York, NYBB King’s

25Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom

26Columbia, MDM3 Festival/Merriweather Post Pavilion

27Portland, MEAsylum

Photo: Lizzy Cupcake