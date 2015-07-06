Exclusive Studio Tour with Buckcherry's Keith Nelson and Josh Todd — Video

In this exclusive Guitar World video, Buckcherry's Josh Todd and Keith Nelson take you on an exclusive tour of their studio.

Buckcherry will release their seventh studio album, Rock ‘n’ Roll August 21 via F-Bomb Records/Caroline.

Rock ‘n’ Roll, the Los Angeles quintet—Josh Todd (vocals), Keith Nelson (guitar), Stevie D. (guitar), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Kelly LeMieux (bass)—uphold the commandments of rock music with an arsenal of new anthems primed to explode on impact and teeming with riotous energy, sexy swagger and primal chops intact.

“There’s been so much talk about how rock ‘n’ roll is dead and all of this bullshit,” Todd says. “The funny thing is, that’s been going on since we put out our first record in 1999. We wanted to call the new album Rock ‘n’ Roll because this is what we’ve been doing our whole lives. We focused on making a record that encompasses all of what we are. You get every flavor of Buckcherry.”

Catch Buckcherry live this summer on their North American tour.

2015 Buckcherry Tour Dates:

July 18 - El Paso, TX - Texas Showdown Festival

July 25 - Royalton, MN - Halfway Jam

July 31 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live!

Aug 1 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 6 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

Aug 15 - Longview, TX - Ink Life Tattoo Convention

Sep 19 - Menomonie, WI - Stout Ale House

Rock ‘n’ Roll Track List:

01. "Bring It On Back"

02. "Tight Pants"

03. "Wish to Carry On"

04. "The Feeling Never Dies"

05. "Cradle"

06. "The Madness"

07. "Wood"

08. "Rain’s Falling"

09. "Sex Appeal"

10. "Get With It"