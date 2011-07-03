Exclusive Video: Asking Alexandria Invite You to This Summer's Vans Warped Tour

In this exclusive video, guitarists Ben Bruce and Cameron Liddell from Asking Alexandria get into detail about why their fans should visit them on this summer's Vans Warped Tour, which kicked off June 24 and runs through Aug. 14.

Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides will be featured on the cover of the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which hits newsstands on July 26.

Until -- and after -- that time, be on the lookout for exclusive content, including videos, lessons and greetings, plus tour blogs and other articles -- from both bands and other bands on this summer's Vans Warped Tour.