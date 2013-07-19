Exclusive Video: Five Finger Death Punch Present'Wrong Side of Heaven,' Track by Track, Episode 4

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the fourth episode of Five Finger Death Punch's new "track by track" video series.

In the clip below, the 5FDP crew preview two new tracks — "Anywhere But Here" and "Dot Your Eyes" — from their upcoming album, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1, which will be available July 30.

The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 is available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon. There's also a deluxe edition of the album (available for pre-order here) that comes with a bonus 15-track live CD, Purgatory [Tales From The Pit]. The physical pressing of the album also comes with a redeemable limited-edition T-shirt.

A collectible limited-edition set featuring a 5FDP lunch box, the deluxe version of the album with the bonus live CD, plus assorted collectible items, can be checked out on the band's web store.

The track listing of The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 is "Lift Me Up" (featuring Rob Halford of Judas Priest) | "Watch You Bleed" | "You " | "Wrong Side Of Heaven" | "Burn MF" | "I. M. Sin" | "Anywhere But Here" (featuring Maria Brink) | "Dot Your Eyes And Cross Your Teeth" | "M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" | "Mama Said Knock You Out" (featuring Tech N9ne) | "Diary Of A Deadman" | "I.M. Sin" (featuring Max Cavalera) | "Anywhere But Here" (Duet with Maria Brink) and "Dot Your Eyes And Cross Your Teeth" (featuring Jamey Jasta).

Five Finger Death Punch are co-headlining this summer's Rockstar Engergy Drink Mayhem Festival alongside Rob Zombie. For all the Mayhem dates, visit rockstarmayhemfest.com. In the fall, FFDP are kicking off a headline Canadian tour. For their full itinerary, visit fivefingerdeathpunch.com/tour.

For more about Five Finger Death Punch, visit their official website and Facebook page.