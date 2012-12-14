Exclusive Video: Joe Walsh Performs "Funk #49" for 'Guitar Center Sessions'

Here's an exclusive clip of Joe Walsh performing the classic James Gang track "Funk #49" from his recent Guitar Center Sessions episode.

Guitar Center Sessions, which appears exclusively on DIRECTV, showcases exclusive live performances, all of which are filmed in hi-def at Guitar Center’s Hollywood, California, location. Each episode features interviews conducted by Nic Harcourt.

“In the upcoming episodes of Guitar Center Sessions, we really get down to the root of how these artists have overcome their struggles on the road to success,” Harcourt says. “These are musicians who have found a way to turn their passion into a profession and by sharing their stories we aim to inspire more artists to follow suit.”

[[ Joe Walsh's new album, 'Analog Man,' was featured in Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of 2012. See the full list here! ]]

Walsh's episode kicked off the new season; the next installment, featuring Ben Folds Five, will air Friday, December 14. Check out the full schedule below the video.

For more about Guitar Center Sessions, visit gc.guitarcenter.com/sessions. For more about Walsh, visit his official website.

Guitar Center Sessions 2012 Episode Schedule:

Dec. 14: Ben Folds Five

Dec. 21: Meiko

Dec. 28: Papa Roach

Jan. 11: Hoobastank

Jan. 25: Jimmy Cliff

Feb. 8: Kinky

Feb. 22: Andy Allo

March 8: Skylar Grey

Joe Walsh is featured on the cover of the May 2012 issue of GW. Check it now at the Guitar World Online Store!