Exclusive Video: The Life And Times — "Day Two"

Here's the exclusive premiere of the live, in-studio performance video for "Day Two" by experimental space rock trio The Life And Times.

"Day Two" is from the band's forthcoming album, No One Loves You Like I Do, which will be released January 17 via Slimstyle Records (Movits). The album was mastered and partly mixed by Jason Livermore (Rise Against, Gaslight Anthem) at Blasting Room Studios and is the follow-up to 2009’s Tragic Boogie.

The album's title comes from one of its most stark pieces, "Day Five" (Every song on the album is titled "Day" with a number after it). The title reveals its layers of meaning as the album proceeds. You realize there’s something “kinda dark and wrong going on here” says singer/guitarist/keyboardist Allen Epley, “though it began ostensibly as a profession of one persons love for another. This person is likely off the deep end, but aren’t we all?”

The Life And Times initially formed in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2003 by Epley, Eric Abert and Chris Metcalf. Their debut full-length, 2005’s Suburban Hymns, earned praise from Pitchfork, who proclaimed that the band’s “shoegaze-inspired guitars are neatly folded between heavy modern rock drumming, rhythms are toyed with, stretched and collapsed."



The Life And Times on tour in 2012:

JAN

18 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

19 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silver Leaf

21 Tuscon, AZ @ Plush

22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

23 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Norde

25 Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room

27 Norman, OK @ The Opolis

28 St Louis, MO @ The Firebird

FEB

24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

25 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

27 New York, NY @ Knitting Factory

28 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

29 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

MARCH

1 Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage

2 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn