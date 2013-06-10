Exclusive Video Premiere: Glenn Proudfoot Power Trio — "Justify"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by the Glenn Proudfoot Power Trio.

The band features Australian guitarist Glenn Proudfoot, a former Guitar World columnist who now writes the Sick Licks and Monster Licks lessons for GuitarWorld.com.

The track, "Justify," is from the band's new album, Animal, which is available at iTunes and through glennproudfoot.com.

Animal was written and produced by Proudfoot and songwriter/producer Peter "Reggie" Bowman and recorded at Screamlouder Productions in Melbourne, Australia.

"I wanted to keep this album as raw as possible while experimenting with some industrial-style sounds to capture where I'm at musically at the moment," Proudfoot said. "Peter ‘Reggie’ Bowman was able to turn my vision into a reality. He has been a huge influence on my writing and playing over the last couple of years, and it's such an honor to have written and produced this record with him.

"I'm really proud of this album. It's tough, fast and furious, with ripping guitar riffs and solos! Just the way I like it!"

Besides Proudfoot on guitar, "Justify" features Damian Corniola on drums and Jarrod Ross on bass. The music video was shot by Ian Ritter in Melbourne.

Animal Track Listing:

01. Feel Free To Give / 02. Save Me / 03. Loud / 04. Justify / 05. Whip It / 06. Sucker Punch / 07. Animal / 08. Fire At Will / 09. Done / 10. Living It Up / 11. Dear Enemy

Check out the video below, and tell us what you think in the comments! For more about Proudfoot, visit his official website.