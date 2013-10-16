Exclusive Video Premiere: "Kayla" by Flying Colors Featuring Steve Morse and Mike Portnoy

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Kayla," the new music video by Flying Colors, a band featuring guitarist Steve Morse, drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Dave LaRue, singer/guitarist Casey McPherson and keyboardist Neal Morse.

The track originally appeared on the band's self-titled debut album, which was released last year by the Mascot Label Group.

This week, the quintet released their new CD/DVD/Blu-ray, Live In Europe, through MLG's Music Theories Recordings. The offering captures their September 20, 2012, show in Tilburg, Holland, plus footage shot in other countries when the band staged a European run.

It includes "Blue Ocean," "Shoulda Coulda Woulda," "Love Is What I'm Waiting For," "Can't Find a Way" (Endochine/Casey McPherson), "The Storm," "Odyssey" (Dixie Dregs), "Forever In A Daze," "Hallelujah" (Cohen), "Better Than Walking Away," "Kayla," "Fool In My Heart," "Spur of the Moment" (Dave LaRue), "Repentance" (Dream Theater), "June" (Spock's Beard), "All Falls Down," "Everything Changes" and "Infinite Fire."

You can watch "The Storm" from Live In Europeright here.

For more about Flying Colors, check out their Facebook page and official website.