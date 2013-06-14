Exclusive Video Premiere: Valient Thorr —"Torn Apart"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by North Carolina's Valient Thorr.

The track, "Torn Apart," is from the band's new album, Our Own Masters, which will be released June 18 via Volcom Entertainment.

Our Own Masters, which was recorded at Ronnie Jone Sound Studios in Athens, Georgia, and produced, engineered and mixed by Kyle Spence of Harvey Milk, shines a bright light on Valient Thorr's unique and heavy sound, delivering 12 slices of balls-to-the-wall rock that yearns to be played loud.

The Our Own Masters album cover, which you can see in the photo gallery at the bottom of this story, is from a 1975 painting by John Aylward, father of Valient Thorr drummer Jason Aylward. You can check out the album's complete track listing below. Our Own Masters is available for pre-order right here.

Valient Thorr average between 200 and 250 live shows a year, and they've criss-crossed the globe as guests of Mastodon, Motörhead and Misfits. Check out their current summer US tour dates directly below the video.

For more about Valient Thorr, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.

Valient Thorr's US Headlining Tour:

With special guests Gypsyhawk and Ramming Speed

June 14 Baltimore, MD Wind-Up

June 15 West Chester, PA The Note

June 16 Boston, MA Great Scott

June 17 New York, NY The Studio at Webster Hall

June 18 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

June 19 Rochester, NY Bugjar

June 20 Columbus, OH Ace Of Cups

June 21 Detroit, MI The Shelter

June 22 Chicago, IL Reggie’s

June 24 Minneapolis, MN 7th St Entry

June 25 Kansas City, MO Riot Room

June 26 Tulsa, OK Downtown Lounge

June 27 Dallas, TX Three Links

June 28 Houston, TX Fitzgerald’s

June 29 Austin, TX Red 7

June 30 New Orleans, LA Siberia

July 1 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

July 2 Gainesville, FL High Dive

July 3 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

July 4 Orlando, FL Will’s Pub

July 5 Atlanta, GA The Earl

July 6 Raleigh, NC King’s Barcade

Our Own Masters Track Listing:

01. Immaculate Consumption / 02. Master Collider / 03. Manipulation / 04. No Strings Attached / 05. Life Hands You Demons / 06. Torn Apart / 07. Cerberus / 08. Good News Bad News / 09. Insatiable / 10. Crowd Pleaser / 11. Nervous Energy / 12. Call Off the Dogs