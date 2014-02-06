Exclusive Video: Watch Bayside Guitarist Jack O'Shea in the Studio

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video from New York City's Bayside.
The clip, which you can check out below, focuses on guitarist Jack O'Shea, who discusses the realities of the recording studio and much more.
It also shows O'Shea and the rest of the band in action recording their new album, Cult, which will be released February 18 through Hopeless Records.
The first released track, “Pigsty,” is a great example of the band's powerful sound. It features O’Shea’s blistering guitar work, Nick Ghanbarian’s thumping bass lines and Chris Guglielmo’s heavy drumming, not to mention Raneri’s unique vocals and rhythm guitar.
“I think Bayside is exactly what Bayside is supposed to be,” says vocalist/guitarist Anthony Raneri. “All we try to do is get better at being Bayside.”
The album is available for pre-order right here.
Bayside will be hitting the road with Four Year Strong, Daylight and Mixtapes starting March 5 in Cleveland. You can check out all the tour dates below the video.
For more about Baydside, visit their official website and Facebook page.
Bayside's Great American Cult Tour
- Mar 5 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH
- Mar 6 The Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac, MI
- Mar 7 The Rave Milwaukee, WI
- Mar 8 Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
- Mar 9 Fubar St. Louis, MO
- Mar 11 The Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
- Mar 12 Club Sound Salt Lake City, UT
- Mar 14 El Corazon Seattle, WA
- Mar 15 Hawthorne Theater Portland, OR
- Mar 16 Slim's San Francisco, CA
- Mar 18 The Glass House Pomona, CA
- Mar 19 Hard Rock Live Las Vegas, NV
- Mar 20 House of Blues San Diego, CA
- Mar 21 House of Blues Los Angeles, CA
- Mar 22 Club Red Tempe, AZ
- Mar 24 The Door Dallas, TX
- Mar 25 Mohawk Austin, TX
- Mar 26 Warehouse Live Studio Houston, TX
- Mar 28 Revolution Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Mar 29 Beacham Theater Orlando, FL
- Mar 30 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
- Apr 1 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
- Apr 2 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
- Apr 3 The Trocadero Philadelphia, PA