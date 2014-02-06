Exclusive Video: Watch Bayside Guitarist Jack O'Shea in the Studio

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video from New York City's Bayside.

The clip, which you can check out below, focuses on guitarist Jack O'Shea, who discusses the realities of the recording studio and much more.

It also shows O'Shea and the rest of the band in action recording their new album, Cult, which will be released February 18 through Hopeless Records.

The first released track, “Pigsty,” is a great example of the band's powerful sound. It features O’Shea’s blistering guitar work, Nick Ghanbarian’s thumping bass lines and Chris Guglielmo’s heavy drumming, not to mention Raneri’s unique vocals and rhythm guitar.

“I think Bayside is exactly what Bayside is supposed to be,” says vocalist/guitarist Anthony Raneri. “All we try to do is get better at being Bayside.”

The album is available for pre-order right here.

Bayside will be hitting the road with Four Year Strong, Daylight and Mixtapes starting March 5 in Cleveland. You can check out all the tour dates below the video.

For more about Baydside, visit their official website and Facebook page.

Bayside's Great American Cult Tour