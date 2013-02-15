Exclusive Videos: Gary Clark Jr. and Alabama Shakes on 'Austin City Limits'

Gary Clark Jr. and Alabama Shakes will be featured on the Saturday, February 16, episode of Austin City Limits.

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you three preview videos from the show, including an exclusive look at Clark Jr. behind the scenes at ACL.

“I've been wanting to do this for 16 years,” said Clark Jr. from the Austin City Limits stage. “It feels so good to be here right now.”

The 28-year-old Austin-based guitarist made his full-length major-label debut with 2012's Blak and Blue and has been featured in the pages of Guitar World. He kicked off 2013 with a performance for President and Mrs. Obama at The White House.

Newcomers Alabama Shakes combine the old and the new to create gritty, joyous and soulfully raw music. Muscle Shoals-inspired and hailing from Athens, Alabama, the foursome blend rock with soul, country, blues and roots. The rock quartet has attracted widespread praise, including their recent Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. They released Boys & Girls last year.

In order, check out our exclusive behind-the-scenes Gary Clark Jr. video, followed by Clark performing "Travis County," followed by Alabama Shakes performing "Hold On."

For more information, head to acltv.com.

Behind the Scenes: Gary Clark Jr. from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.

Gary Clark Jr. "Travis County" from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.

Alabama Shakes "Hold On" from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.