Exclusive: Winger Premiere "Tin Soldier" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Tin Soldier," the new music video by Winger.

The song is from the band's new album (and first in five years), Better Days Comin’, which will be released April 22 via Frontiers Records.

"Tin Soldier" showcases Winger building on their previous album's tendency toward prog-rock, delivering an intricate landscape that basks in harmonic, melodic components that weave through three different time signatures.

Winger doing prog rock? It's not a total shocker.

Frontman, composer and producer Kip Winger acknowledges Rush's Geddy Lee as a major influence. Winger (the man) has fronted the Alan Parsons Project on tour and collaborated with Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess on several projects, along with Winger drummer Rod Morgenstein.

“I remember when I saw the first Winger video many years ago," Rudess said. "I was struck by the high level of musicality within the band and the charisma of Kip Winger. I can still feel the magic and the power of this group.

"I've had the amazing fortune to work with Rod Morgenstein, one of the greatest drummers on the planet. He can play anything from solid rock to the craziest prog I can think of. I've also worked with Kip. His voice and musicianship shine through anything he touches, whether it's singing Rudess, Gentle Giant or ELP songs on my albums, creating original orchestral music in his own compositions or leading Winger.”

Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse, who's also in Dixie Dregs with Morgenstein, added:

"When I saw these guys live, I couldn't believe how good they sounded. I prefer bands that have many different influences; you know, the further you look, the more varied experiences and styles you'll find. That's what makes the music interesting on top of the great writing and performances. I witnessed them all bend over backwards to help keep a young musician's musical dream alive. After that, I describe them as my heroes.”

Winger guitarist Reb Beach added:

"[The album] is kind of a cross between our last two albums, IV and Karma. It has elements of both. There's a very progressive song on there called 'Tin Soldier' [Hear it below], and then there are rock songs like 'Rat Race' and 'Midnight Driver of a Love Machine' a la Karma." For the rest of this interview, head here.

Winger also features John Roth on guitar.

Better Days Comin’ is available for pre-order in standard and deluxe configurations. The deluxe edition includes the track “Another Beautiful Day” and a DVD with a making-of documentary and videos for “Rat Race” and the title track.

More info:wingertheband.com | Facebook