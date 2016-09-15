Experiment 34 Premiere "Mud" Performance Video

(Image credit: Anthony Consentino)

Today. GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Mud," a new performance video by New Jersey rockers Experiment 34.

"Mud" is one of three tracks to be added this fall to the band's three-song Charismanic debut EP, making it a six-song release. It will be followed by a full-length version in 2017.

The live clip, which was shot at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, New Jersey, by award-winning director William DeVizia—best known for Let Me Down Hard—will get its official screening September 17 at The Saint in Asbury Park.

“Billy did an awesome job shooting and editing the clip, catching us in our natural habitat and capturing our ‘psycho funk’ sound,” says Experiment 34 guitarist Kevin Nenichka, whose playing throughout “Mud” sizzles, scorches and soars.

“The solo for ‘Mud’ has evolved with my playing over the time in Experiment 34," adds Nenichka, who was featured in Guitar World's Defenders of the Faith section in 2009. "The song is in B minor, and the solo starts with a Jimi Hendrix-style bend that travels throughout my influences and samples a bit of everything I play. The solo is a bit bluesy but also reveals a bit of a manic side. It seems the solo is coming to an end, but I whammy pretty hard and dive-bomb into a string-skipping lick that descends to a melodic riff that leads to the bridge. By far, this is my favorite solo to play.”

Experiment 34 is rounded out by vocalist Matthew Makin, drummer Jack LaMonica and bassist Johnny Zabe. The band also will appear with Alice Cooper, Clutch and Zakk Sabbath at The Rock Carnival at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, New Jersey, September 30, and they'll play an acoustic set at the Jersey Shore Guitar Show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, October 9.

