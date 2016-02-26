Filter Premiere New Song, "Mother E"

Filter have premiered a new song, "Mother E."

You can check out the track, which is from the band's upcoming album, Crazy Eyes, below.

Reconstruction requires deconstruction. The institutions must be razed in order to clear space for the future to flourish. You tear down the old and build up the new.

Filter founder, singer, guitarist and producer Richard Patrick knows this well. It’s what established the group as a multiplatinum industrial alternative luminary. It catalyzed their seventh full-length album, Crazy Eyes.

Following the arrival of their brash and urgent new single, "Take Me to Heaven," and album announcement via Billboard, Filter keep fans satisfied with news of a forthcoming U.S. tour, "Make America Hate Again." Featuring Orgy, Vampires Everywhere and Death Valley High, the tour sees Patrick bring Filter's electric live show back to audiences across the country.

“Filter is the mind,” he says. “It’s your interpretation or my interpretation. Our thing is to look at people’s unexplainable behavior and assess it, using sound. It’s a way to approximate the insanity of the human condition. The reason this record is so fucking heavy and strange is it’s exactly the opposite of what’s popular. It’s not pretty. It’s not cute. It’s real.”

Crazy Eyes is due for release April 8 via Wind-up Records. It's available for preorder here.

Filter on Tour 2016: