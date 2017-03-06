Fit For An Autopsy Premiere "Heads Will Hang" Playthrough Video

(Image credit: Bobby Bates/Official Press Release Photo)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Fit For An Autopsy's new "Heads Will Hang" guitar-playthrough video.

The track is from the band's hard-hitting new album, The Great Collapse, which will be released March 17. The Great Collapse is available now for preorder via iTunes—and you can download "Heads Will Hang" and "Iron Moon" ASAP.

"When I write a song, I’m trying to feel emotionally connected to it. I really don’t like saying things that don’t matter over music that I want to matter," says Will Putney, guitarist, principal songwriter and Fit For An Autopsy cofounder. "We’ve always addressed serious topics going back to our first album. We aren’t a politically charged band up on a podium yelling at people—anybody can relate to the aggression, anger, frustration and sadness often communicated in our music. But we absolutely raise important questions in the lyrics. Those themes are there to discover."

