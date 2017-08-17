Foo Fighters to Air "Landmarks Live In Concert" Special in November

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Last month, we showed you a clip of Foo Fighters performing a new song—entitled "Arrows"—at a show in Greece. What was interesting about that show though, almost as much as the new material the band was performing, was the venue in which it took place.

Eschewing the stadiums and arenas the band usually frequents, that night the band performed at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, located within the Acropolis, in Athens.

Now, that performance will be aired on November 10 as part of the PBS series, Landmarks Live in Concert.

Created by Daniel E Catullo III and hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Landmarks Live in Concert features music superstars performing at various significant locations around the world. The show also features interviews that Smith conducts with the artists in and around the venues in which they're set to perform.

"We've done some crazy things over the last 20 years," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said of the performance, "but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done."

Get a sense of what Grohl's talking about in the preview for the show, which you can see below.