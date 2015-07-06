Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Performs on Specially Designed Throne in Washington, DC — Video

Over the weekend (July 4, to be exact), Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl returned to the stage for the first time after breaking his leg during a gig in June.

Playing at Washington, D.C's Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Foo Fighters topped the bill at a gig in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Grohl performed on a giant custom-made throne decorated with guitars and amps. Prior to performing "Big Me," he described how he designed the throne.

"A funny thing happened to me a couple of weeks ago," he said. "We were on tour and we were in Europe, playing a gig in Sweden. It was a beautiful night just like today, a big-ass stadium full of people. We started playing our set, it was all good. Then guess what? I fell off the fucking stage.

"I went and had a bit of surgery… I thought 'Oh shit, we have to cancel shows. I don't like cancelling shows'… So I took a couple oxycodones and drew a picture… I was high as a fucking kite. I said 'I ain't missing this show for the world, you build me this throne'".

Here it is!