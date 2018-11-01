Forgotten Guitar: Joe Satriani Gives MTV Host His First Guitar Lesson in 1992

In 1992, instrumental rock great Joe Satriani made an appearance on a short-lived MTV Europe TV series called Most Wanted. It was a music-based chat/performance show that was broadcast from London in the early Nineties.

Satch was there to promote his latest album, The Extremist, which is today is regarded as one of Satriani's most popular albums and his highest-charting to date, reaching Number 22 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with the help of "Summer Song," "Friends" and "Cryin'."

However, the show's presenter, Ray Cokes, seems to have had something else in mind for Satch. In the clip below, you can watch as Satriani attempts to give a guitar lesson to the (apparent) total beginner—and even attempt a small jam with him, which has some amusing results.

Early in his career, Satch worked as a guitar instructor, with many of his former students—such as Steve Vai, Larry LaLonde, Kirk Hammett, Andy Timmons, Charlie Hunter, Kevin Cadogan and Alex Skolnick—going on to successful music careers. It's safe to assume Ray Cokes will not be joining those ranks anytime soon.

Jonathan Graham is an ACM UK graduate based in London studying under the likes of Guthrie Govan and Pete Friesen. He is the creator of ForgottenGuitar.com, a classic-guitar media website, and is completing his debut album, Protagonist, due for release in 2016. Updates also can be found at Graham's YouTube channel.