Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Steven Adler Rumored to Join Band on Tour

Guns N’ Roses hit the road for their Not in This Lifetime tour tomorrow, June 23. It’s not known if founding drummer Steven Adler will be on the tour with them, but a recently released video of Adler drumming along to “Paradise City” is raising new speculation that he will be.

The video was filmed on June 18 and shows Adler enthusiastically jamming with the group’s Appetite for Destruction hit. The drummer was fired from the band in 1990 due to his drug addiction.

Journalist Mick Wall reported in early April that Adler had been rehearsing with Guns N’ Roses for their April 1 reunion gig at the Troubadour in Los Angeles but was forced to withdraw after injuring his back.

Guns N’ Roses and its members have made a habit of dropping hints about their activities ever since it was first rumored that Axl Rose would be reuniting with Slash and Duff McKagan last November. Fans are hoping Adler’s video is a sign of his involvement in the tour.

You can see the full lineup of Guns N’ Roses tour dates (with openers) below.



Guns N’ Roses Not in This Lifetime Tour

06/23 Detroit, Ford Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

06/26 Washington, D.C., Fedex Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

06/29 Kansas City, MO, Arrowhead Stadium (feat. Alice In Chains)

07/01 Chicago, Soldier Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

07/03 Chicago, Soldier Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

07/06 Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium

07/09 Nashville, Nissan Stadium (feat. Chris Stapleton)

07/12 Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

07/14 Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

07/16 Toronto, Rogers Centre (feat. Billy Talent)

07/19 Foxborough, MA, Gilette Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/20 Foxborough, MA, Gilette Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/23 East Rutherford, N.J, MetLife Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/24 East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/27 Atlanta, Georgia Dome (feat. The Cult)

07/29 Orlando, Orlando Citrus Bowl (feat. The Cult)

07/31 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (feat. The Cult)

08/03 Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium (feat. The Cult)

08/05 Houston, NRG Park (feat. Skrillex)

08/09 San Francisco, AT&T Park

08/12 Seattle, CenturyLink Field

08/15 Glendale, AZ, University of Phoenix Stadium

08/18 Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium

08/22 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium