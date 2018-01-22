Former Judas Priest Drummer Dave Holland Dead at 69

Dave Holland—drummer for Judas Priest from 1979 to 1989 and Trapeze from 1969 to 1979—has died at the age of 69, Spanish newspaper El Progreso reports.

Holland played on every one of Judas Priest's releases from 1980 to 1988, including 1980's British Steel, 1982's Screaming for Vengeance and 1984's Defenders of the Faith, and also played drums (before his parts were later re-recorded) on Tony Iommi's The 1996 DEP Sessions album.

In 2004, Holland was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of attempted rape and five counts of indecent assault against a 17-year-old whom he was giving drum lessons to.

According to the El Progreso report, Holland lived out the rest of his life in Lugo, Spain, in the mountainous town of A Fonsagrada. He passed away at the Hospital Universitario Lucus Augusti in Lugo on Tuesday. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.