With up to 20% off left-handed guitars at Thomann, southpaw players finally have a sale to call their own

For that most underserved part of the guitar community, there’s finally a sale that’s just for you. Left-handed guitarists can take advantage of some massive savings of up to 20% off lefty electric guitars , acoustic guitars , and bass guitars in the Thomann Lefty Deals event.

In celebration of International Left-Handers Day, the German retailer is running a special sale for lefty guitarists, but you’ll need to be quick to take advantage of it. It’s only on until August 15th, so if you’re a left-handed guitar player looking for a new instrument, you’ll have to move quickly to take advantage.

I’ve had a look through the sale to see what’s available, and I was surprised to see that there’s plenty from big-name brands. You can get Gibson, PRS, Strandberg, Schecter, Reverend, and loads more guitars in the sale, making it well worth a browse for lefty players.

The first guitar to catch my eye was the Reverend Charger, which is available with a tasty £195 reduction . Reverend guitars are very underrated, and you’ll be getting a lot of guitar for your money with this stunning Periwinkle model.

A pair of custom-wound P-90s delivers plenty of articulate tone and bags of dynamic response, making them great for subtle playing or digging in with your picking hand. It’s also got an additional bass contour control, which allows you to roll off the bottom end to get a more single-coil style sound.

Thomann Lefty deals: Save up to 20%

Left-handed guitarists finally have a sale to call their own over at Thomann, where you can bag a massive up to 20% off a huge range of electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. With big brands like Gibson, Schecter, PRS, Strandberg, Reverend, and more, it’s the best sale we’ve seen that’s exclusively for left-handed guitarists. Read more ▼

Next up, I spotted I nice discount on the Schecter Demon-7, and with not many manufacturers making left-handed seven-string guitars , this is a really good one for the lovers of heavy music to take advantage of. It’s got a 5% discount , which isn’t loads, but considering the rarity of left-handed extended range instruments, well worth taking advantage of.

It’s got dual Schecter active humbuckers to give you plenty of searing metal tones, whether you’re playing thrash metal or nailing those syncopated djent breakdowns. The neck isn’t super skinny, but it’s not hefty either, which makes it really satisfying for a variety of playing and not just the super shreddy stuff.

If you are looking for something shreddy, you’ll be pleased to see there’s a sweet £140 reduction on the Strandberg Boden Standard NX 6 . This is a proper player’s guitar, eschewing traditional looks for ergonomics and playability.