With up to 20% off left-handed guitars at Thomann, southpaw players finally have a sale to call their own
Finally, a sale aimed purely at left-handed guitarists, but act fast, lefties, it won’t be around for much longer
For that most underserved part of the guitar community, there’s finally a sale that’s just for you. Left-handed guitarists can take advantage of some massive savings of up to 20% off lefty electric guitars, acoustic guitars, and bass guitars in the Thomann Lefty Deals event.
In celebration of International Left-Handers Day, the German retailer is running a special sale for lefty guitarists, but you’ll need to be quick to take advantage of it. It’s only on until August 15th, so if you’re a left-handed guitar player looking for a new instrument, you’ll have to move quickly to take advantage.
I’ve had a look through the sale to see what’s available, and I was surprised to see that there’s plenty from big-name brands. You can get Gibson, PRS, Strandberg, Schecter, Reverend, and loads more guitars in the sale, making it well worth a browse for lefty players.
The first guitar to catch my eye was the Reverend Charger, which is available with a tasty £195 reduction. Reverend guitars are very underrated, and you’ll be getting a lot of guitar for your money with this stunning Periwinkle model.
A pair of custom-wound P-90s delivers plenty of articulate tone and bags of dynamic response, making them great for subtle playing or digging in with your picking hand. It’s also got an additional bass contour control, which allows you to roll off the bottom end to get a more single-coil style sound.
Thomann Lefty deals: Save up to 20%
Next up, I spotted I nice discount on the Schecter Demon-7, and with not many manufacturers making left-handed seven-string guitars, this is a really good one for the lovers of heavy music to take advantage of. It’s got a 5% discount, which isn’t loads, but considering the rarity of left-handed extended range instruments, well worth taking advantage of.
It’s got dual Schecter active humbuckers to give you plenty of searing metal tones, whether you’re playing thrash metal or nailing those syncopated djent breakdowns. The neck isn’t super skinny, but it’s not hefty either, which makes it really satisfying for a variety of playing and not just the super shreddy stuff.
If you are looking for something shreddy, you’ll be pleased to see there’s a sweet £140 reduction on the Strandberg Boden Standard NX 6. This is a proper player’s guitar, eschewing traditional looks for ergonomics and playability.
The build is superb, and if you’ve never played a headless guitar, the lightweight comfort of them really needs to be played to be believed. The EndurNeck profile initially feels alien with its V-style profile, but once you’ve played it for a few minutes, the comfort is really incredible. It’s perfect for fast licks and legato, but surprisingly adept at more traditional playing like big bends, vibrato, and chords, too.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.
