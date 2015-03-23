Four Hands on One Guitar: Siqueira Lima Guitar Duo Play "Tico Tico" — Video

And now we bring you the impressive "four hands on one guitar neck" sounds of the Siqueira Lima Guitar Duo.

In the video, guitarists Fernando (from Brazil) and Cecilia (from Uruguay) somehow perform their arrangement of Zequinha de Abreu's "Tico Tico no Fubá (Zequinha de Abreu)" on one guitar—using their original "hand exchange" method.

Mind you, the guitar has only one neck. And they don't seem to get into each other's way at all.

Since I know you're all wondering, the clip was shot at the Brazlian Music Institute.

For more about the Siqueira Lima Guitar Duo, visit siqueiralima.com.

