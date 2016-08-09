Frances Bean Cobain Music Clip Revealed on Instagram

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Frances Bean Cobain recorded a short clip of herself playing and singing, which was subsequently uploaded to Instagram by her mother, Courtney Love.

“I know your father is very proud of this as am I baby,” Love wrote. “I love you to the Moon and back #proudmommy."

For her debut, the daughter of Nirvana guitarist Kurt Cobain chose Jimmy Eat World’s 2001 hit “The Middle.” What, you were expecting “About a Girl”?

The clip is brief and would admittedly get zero attention were it not for the fact that Frances is the daughter of famous people. Hopefully next time she’ll join the legions of just-plain-folk who post full-length video covers on YouTube. We posted the original Jimmy Eat World video below so you hopefully won’t feel completely cheated.

