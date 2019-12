Ahead of the release of their forthcoming album, Eyes Wide, Tongue Tied, the Fratellis have unveiled the video for their new single, "Baby Don't You Lie to Me!"

Eyes Wide, Tongue Tied, which is set for an August 21 release via Cooking Vinyl, was produced by Tony Hoffer, who also manned the controls for the band's incredibly successful debut album, 2006's Costello Music.

You can watch the "Baby Don't You Lie to Me!" video below. Let us know what you think in the comments and on Facebook!