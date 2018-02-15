From the Archive: Slash's "Paradise City" Lesson

Back in 2010, we sat down with then-former (and now, of course, current) Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash, to discuss his self-titled solo debut. After discussing the genesis of the album though, we asked him about the Guns N' Roses classic, "Paradise City," which he remade around that time with Fergie and Cypress Hill.

At around the 7:05 mark, the discussion moves to the band's endearing 1988 hit. Slash discusses its origins, and details the song's many moving parts (even including some of Izzy Stradlin's rhythm parts!)

You can check it out above, and be sure to stay tuned for more selections from our archives in the coming days!