Galactic Empire Give ‘Star Wars’ Theme a Heavy Metal Makeover

A band calling themselves Galactic Empire have delivered an epic metal version of composer John Williams’ famous Star Wars theme music.

As it turns out, Galactic Empire consists of some pedigreed metal men—Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland of Atrium Audio, who have produced bands like August Burns Red and Rivers of Nihil; members of Alustrium; and, on this song, a guest vocal from Black Crown Initiate singer James Dorton.

Says guitarist “Darth Vader”: “These instruments are crude but should be adequate to shred some faces as we journey across the galaxy. We have been doubling our efforts to complete our debut full-length album in time for the Emperor’s arrival. If you are not part of the Rebel Alliance or a traitor, buy our single on iTunes and prepare to succumb to the Dark Side upon our album’s release.”

