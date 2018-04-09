Gary Clark Jr. Announces North American Tour Dates

Gary Clark Jr. has announced a series of North American dates, including a four-night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco this October.
Clark initially had scheduled his Fillmore shows for June 19-22, a week before the start of the rest of the tour, but was forced to postpone the dates. All original tickets will be honored on their corresponding rescheduled date. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
You can check out all of Clark's upcoming dates below.
"I like to get out and run around and see people moving and making noise," he told Guitar World in an interview last May. "I spent a good 10 years playing four or five times a week around Texas and Louisiana, usually for two, three, four hours a night. There was something different every single night, and that's part of the fun of it and the excitement of the music I play. It comes from sitting in those smoky blues bars or those low-down dive bars. It’s kind of a must-do."
For tickets and more info, head on over to garyclarkjr.com.
Gary Clark Jr. tour dates:
June 24 Pasadena, CA Arroyo Secco Weekend
July 29 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival
July 30 Northampton, MA Pines Theatre
Aug 01 Baldwinsville, NY Paper Mill Island
Aug 02 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug 06 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Aug 07 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Sep 02 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
Sep 04 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Sept 05 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
Oct 09 San Francisco, CA Fillmore
Oct 10 San Francisco, CA Fillmore
Oct 11 San Francisco, CA Fillmore
Oct 12 San Francisco, CA Fillmore