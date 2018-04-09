Gary Clark Jr. Announces North American Tour Dates

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Rock in Rio Festival in 2015.

Gary Clark Jr. has announced a series of North American dates, including a four-night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco this October.

Clark initially had scheduled his Fillmore shows for June 19-22, a week before the start of the rest of the tour, but was forced to postpone the dates. All original tickets will be honored on their corresponding rescheduled date. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

You can check out all of Clark's upcoming dates below.

"I like to get out and run around and see people moving and making noise," he told Guitar World in an interview last May. "I spent a good 10 years playing four or five times a week around Texas and Louisiana, usually for two, three, four hours a night. There was something different every single night, and that's part of the fun of it and the excitement of the music I play. It comes from sitting in those smoky blues bars or those low-down dive bars. It’s kind of a must-do."

Gary Clark Jr. tour dates:

June 24 Pasadena, CA Arroyo Secco Weekend

July 29 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival

July 30 Northampton, MA Pines Theatre

Aug 01 Baldwinsville, NY Paper Mill Island

Aug 02 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug 06 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Aug 07 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Sep 02 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Sep 04 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

Sept 05 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Oct 09 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

Oct 10 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

Oct 11 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

Oct 12 San Francisco, CA Fillmore