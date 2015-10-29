Gary Clark Jr. Premieres "Ain't Messin 'Round" from October 31 'Austin City Limits' — Exclusive Video

Gary Clark Jr. is playing to sold-out crowds on his headlining tour, but you can see him when he makes his second headlining appearance in a new episode of Austin City Limits that premieres October 31.

Clark played a blazing five-song set that focuses on material from his new album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim.

However, Clark also played a few tunes from 2012's Blak and Blu that won't be part of the official broadcast. You can check out one of them, "Ain't Messin 'Round," below. Tune in Saturday to watch Clark and the band play "Grinder," "Cold Blooded," "Our Love," "Church" and "The Healing."

The Austin City Limits lineup includes:

October 31: Gary Clark Jr. / Courtney Barnett

November 7: TV On The Radio / The War on Drugs

November 14:James Taylor

November 21: ACL Presents: Americana Music Festival 2015.

