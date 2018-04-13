Ghost Premiere "Rats" Music Video, Announce New Album, 'Prequelle'

Ghost have unleashed a new song, a new music video and some very interesting news: Their new album, Prequelle, will be released June 1. Above, you can watch the official clip for "Rats," the world's first taste of the new disc. The video was directed by Roboshobo.

Fans have gone along for the Ghost-ly ride for years, not knowing for certain who was behind the anonymous band—that is, of course, until Tobias Forge revealed himself as the main man behind the mask. In addition to serving as director, Forge conceives the role of every character and oversees everything from the screenplay to video to wardrobe design to artwork to cinematography to soundtrack.

This time around, Cardinal Copia has been appointed to take over vocal duties. Lyrically, Prequelle delves into the plague, the apocalypse and the dark ages. As Forge recently told Revolver:

"It is loosely themed around the concept of death and doom. It's a themed album around medieval times, but it's definitely clinging onto a lot of very current things. The Black Death [plague] is a great example of a turning point for a whole civilization. Complete villages were annihilated. Most people knew very little, so all of it was God or the Devil—and about their faith being questioned: Why are we being stricken down by this great scourge? It must be because of our not fearing God enough and all this superstitious bullshit."

Yep. For more information and to preorder the album, head here.

(Image credit: Mikael Eriksson)

Prequelle Tracklisting:

1. Ashes

2. Rats

3. Faith

4. See the Light

5. Miasma

6. Dance Macabre

7. Pro Memoria

8. Witch Image

9. Helvetesfonster

10. Life Eternal

Ghost US Tour Dates

May 05, 2018 - Riverside, CA - RMA

May 06, 2018 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

May 08, 2018 - Houston, TX - Revention

May 10, 2018 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli

May 11, 2018 - Cincinnati, OH - The Taft Theatre

May 12, 2018 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

May 13, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

May 15, 2018 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

May 16, 2018 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater

May 18, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

May 19, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA - WMMR BBQ

May 20, 2018 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

May 22, 2018 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 23, 2018 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee PAC

May 25, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

May 26, 2018 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

May 27, 2018 - Memphis, TN - Cannon Center

May 29, 2018 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theater

May 31, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

June 01, 2018 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theater