Glen Campbell, Country Music Icon, Dead at 81

Glen Campbell, a superstar in the worlds of country and pop music, has died at the age of 81, according to a Facebook post from his family.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease."

Campbell sold more than 45 million albums over the course of his career and had 75 chart hits. In addition, his upbeat presence made him a mainstay of both the small and large screens in America during the late Sixties and early Seventies.

Campbell announced in 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his wife, Kim, eight children and 10 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Campbell bravely played almost right up to the point where he could no longer perform, going out on the road in 2011 for his final I'll Be Me tour with some of his family members.

