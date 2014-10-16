Glenn Proudfoot Premieres New Song and Video, "Now That You’re Gone" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of "Now That You’re Gone"—the song and the music video—by guitarist and frequent Guitar World contributor Glenn Proudfoot.

The song is from his new album, Ineffable, which is available now through glennproudfoot.com and iTunes.

"Now That You’re Gone" is the third Ineffable track we've premiered in recent months. It follows "Bam!" (featuring Tommy Emmanuel) and "Angel." You can check out the "Bam!" video at the bottom of this story.

"It's a very raw-sounding track," Proudfoot says. "I really wanted capture the essence of my sound in this song. I recorded this track with the Victory V50 ‘The Earl’ head and 4x12 box and my No. 1 Fender Stratocaster. I like to keep my sound as simple as possible when in the studio; this way I can really connect to the track and the guitar.

"Nearly all of my more melodic instrumental music start with the rhythm tracks. I tend to write all of the tracks on an acoustic guitar. As they start to develop, I then migrate them over to the electric and start work on the melodies. Whereas with my heavier stuff, that all tends to develop on the electric guitar straight away.

"I find writing on the acoustic guitar—for the slower, melodic songs—really helps capture very pure emotive ideas as I'm not relying on any external effects to create the emotion. The best stuff always happens when it's just me and the guitar. I really need to connect with the instrument in its purest form to reach the depths I need to in order to truly write from the soul. I spend just as much time writing the rhythm parts as the melody. The rhythm tracks are the key.

"It's easy to get carried away with production on tracks when you're in the studio. "My goal is always to recreate the purity of the electric guitar plugged into an amp. I keep a very clean chain running into the amp. I don’t like putting to many things in between the amp and guitar. It's best to always keep it simple—that way you know you are really getting the most out your sound."

Cinematography by Skunkworks NYC; produced and edited by Peter Reggie Bowman, Screamlouder Productions.

Follow Proudfoot on YouTube or Facebook.