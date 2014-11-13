Grant Stinnett's Solo Bass Tapping Masterpiece, "Born of Fire and Light" — Video

Although we typically don't share bass-centric lessons and videos (Check out bassplayer.com for your daily dose of bottom end), we think guitarists will appreciate this new solo performance video (posted October 27) by American bassist Grant Stinnett.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Stinnett is playing an impressive and tap-happy original piece called "Born of Fire and Light."

He's playing his signature D-Tuner bass, which is made by Le Fay Basses. It's tuned to C G C G for this tune.

If you like what you see here, you can download Stinnett's album for free at grantstinnett.com.

For more about Stinnett, check out the link above and track down his other videos on YouTube.