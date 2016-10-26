Green Day Fan Wows Crowd with Perfect 'Dookie' Cover

During Green Day's show at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom earlier this week, a young pink-haired fan held up a sign that read, "I can play every song on Dookie."

So, of course, Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong invited the fan—one Thomas Bulvan—onstage to see what he could do. Seconds later, the band launched into "When I Come Around," a track from their seminal 1994 album.

As you can see in the video below, Bulvan—or at least his sign—wasn't lying. He played the song pretty much perfectly; in fact, it seemed as though he'd been part of the band for at least an hour.

Green Day are touring in support of their new album, Revolution Radio, which was released October 7 through Reprise Records.