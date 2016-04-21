Prince's "Purple Rain": Powerful Covers by David Gilmour and Eva Vergilova

As reported earlier, legendary performer Prince died today at age 57.

As we gather more information and prepare a proper tribute, we are reminded of two popular—and very powerful—covers of Prince's "Purple Rain" that have appeared in recent months on GuitarWorld.com. One is by a legendary guitarist; the other is by an up-and-coming (and, happily, guitar-playing) internet sensation.

Up top, you'll find a 1992 performance of the song by Tom Jones and Pink Floyd's David Gilmour from a TV show called Tom Jones: The Right Time, which aired in June of that year.

Below that, we revisit a homemade clip of Bulgarian guitarist Eva Vergilova performing her instrumental version of the song, which Prince originally released in 1984. For all about Vergilova, follow her on Facebook and YouTube.