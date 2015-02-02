Guitarist Yana Mulyana Plays Yngwie Malmsteen's "Brothers" — Video

As you can see in the top video below, Indonesian guitarist Yana Mulyana has overcome some serious obstacles in order to reach his guitar-playing goals.

The video, which shows Mulyana performing Yngwie Malmsteen's "Brothers," is certainly inspirational.

As pointed out in this Guit-a-Grip column about "working with limitations," Mulyana has some very real physical impediments that make playing the guitar in a “traditional” manner impossible.

However, his workaround is clearly visible in the video below.

We've also included a 2010 live performance of "Brothers" by Malmsteen for reference. "Brothers" originally appeared on Malmsteen's 1994 album, The Seventh Sign.