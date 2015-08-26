Guitarist Plays 45 Scales in One Solo —Video

Today we bring you another video from gmcguitar, the guys who brought you the ever-popular "Video: Guitarist Imitates 30 Shredders in One Solo."

This time, a guitarist named Sinisa Cekic plays 45 scales in one solo. Of course, it wasn't done in one sitting (His guitar changes from time to time, and there are some edits), but he definitely manages to sneak in an impressive amount of scales, including Ethiopian Tizita minor, Spanish 8 tone, Super Lydian mode—and 42 others.

Best of all, he provides fretboard diagrams for all the scales.

For the tabs to every note played in this video, head here. Enjoy!