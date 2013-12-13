Guitarist Imitates 30 Shredders in One Solo

Here's one that has managed to elude us for a year, since it was posted to YouTube in December 2012.

It's a video of a talented British guitarist named Ben Higgins, who imitates the styles of 30 famous shredders in one guitar solo.

Actually, it's 29 famous shredders, and Higgins includes himself as Number. 30, which is justified, to be honest.

He starts things off with some Yngwie Malmsteen-style runs, moves into Eddie Van Halen territory and then pays visits to Steve Vai, Slash, Dimebag Darrell, Zakk Wylde, Uli Jon Roth, Paul Gilbert, Jason Becker, John Petrucci and many more. Higgins even supplies the tabs for the entire solo, and you can access them here.

For more about Higgins, head in this general direction.

Guitarists covered in this solo, plus their starting points in the video: Yngwie Malmsteen - 4:46 Eddie Van Halen - 6:26 Jake E. Lee - 8:17 Randy Rhoads - 10:56 Joe Satriani - 13:27 Steve Vai - 15:50 Slash - 18:22 Ritchie Blackmore - 20:24 George Lynch - 21:48 Dave Murray - 23:58 Dimebag Darrell - 26:45 Zakk Wylde - 28:47 Uli Jon Roth - 31:15 Michael Angelo Batio - 33:02 Vinnie Moore - 35:17 Michael Schenker - 37:26 Andy La Rocque - 40:48 Chuck Schuldiner - 43:28 Marty Friedman - 45:39 Dave Mustaine - 48:10 Kirk Hammett - 50:25 Chris Poland - 52:50 Alex Skolnick - 54:30 KK Downing - 56:17 Paul Gilbert - 58:02 Jason Becker - 59:51 Greg Howe - 1:02:19 Frank Gambale - 1:04:38 John Petrucci - 1:07:00 Ben Higgins - 1:09:10