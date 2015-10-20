Ray Goren Plays "Save My Soul” at Guitar Center — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive video premiere of Ray Goren performing "Save My Soul" at Guitar Center.

The clip was filmed as part of Goren's "At: Guitar Center" webseries episode. The full audio interview portion is available right here.

"At: Guitar Center" is an ongoing webseries created by Guitar Center that delivers unique music, and the stories behind it, in the highest quality possible. The series features exclusive performance videos and audio of these interviews that aim to tell the stories of the artists, their background, their music and more.

For more information, visit gc.guitarcenter.com. For more about Goren, visit raygoren.com.