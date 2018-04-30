Guitarist Shreds Country-Fried Version of John Coltrane's "Giant Steps"

Here's a video that's been burning up the internet—and a maple Tele fretboard—for awhile. It's jazz legend John Coltrane's "Giant Steps" played "cowboy style" by guitarist Lars Schurse.

If Lars looks familiar, that's because we also shared what's probably his most popular video: his blazing, country-fried version of Joe Satriani's "Satch Boogie."

Best of all, Lars packs all his fretwork fireworks into about a minute and a half—in both cases. Be sure to check out both performances below, plus a bonus clip of Coltrane's version of "Giant Steps" for reference.

"Giant Steps" is the lead-off and title track off Coltrane's classic 1960 album. The disc, the late jazz master's first for Atlantic Records, was his breakthrough album as a band leader.

For more clips by Lars, check out his YouTube channel.