Guitarists React to the Death of Chester Bennington

Guitarists and musicians across the world are mourning the loss of Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, one of the century's most popular rock bands.

Hybrid Theory, Linkin Park's debut, was 2001's best selling album, and earned the band a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance and a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2002 edition of the ceremony.

Below, you can see a host of musicians paying tribute to Bennington on social media, starting with longtime bandmate, Mike Shinoda, who confirmed Bennington's death. Shinoda simply said that Bennington's tragic death had left him "shocked and heartbroken."

RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStonepic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017

So sorry to hear the news about Chester. Condolences to his friends and family. Depression is such a serious issue. https://t.co/NqEGRT4AHD

— Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington.