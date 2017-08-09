Guitarists React to the Death of Glen Campbell

(Image credit: Ed Rode/Getty Images)

Guitarists and musicians around the world are mourning the loss of Glen Campbell, the country icon who passed away yesterday at the age of 81.

Over the course of a half-century plus career, Campbell was a member of the legendary "Wrecking Crew" of L.A. session musicians, a country hitmaker (who got two singles to the top of the Billboard pop charts as well), a television star—whose Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour was standard viewing in millions of American homes, and even a movie star, who appeared alongside John Wayne in the classic, 1969 Western, True Grit.

It's no surprise then that Campbell was an influence to many greats, some of whom took to social media to pay tribute to the singer. You can read some of those tributes below.

The world lost a little sparkle today. Rest in rhinestoned peace, @GlenCampbell You inspired me so much.

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX

Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician - as part of the Wrecking Crew - playing on recordings from The Beach Boys to Frank Sinatra. He was pure talent, heart, and courage. Rest In Peace brother. You brought us a lot of joy. @glencampbellofficial

