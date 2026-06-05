15 hotshot NYC guitarists that prove the Big Apple’s still got some bite – from the Rat Queen to the most-hyped indie band on the planet

Nashville, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin definitely have their moments, but there’s no other American music city like New York.

NYC – the home of Guitar World since 1980 – was the cradle of punk and hip-hop, a preferred hub for jazz, new wave and post-punk and the petri dish that spawned a relentless outbreak of gritty, guitar-forward bands, from the Velvet Underground to Sonic Youth, Blondie to Interpol, New York Dolls to Ramones, Chic to Kiss, White Lion to Parquet Courts, Television to TV on the Radio. You get the idea.

And while it’s reasonable to argue that NYC, like those other cities, only has its “moments” of greatness (for instance, the punk explosion of the ’70s and the “Class of 2001” with its Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs), it’s safe to say that – based on actionable intel and the new music we’re gloriously subjected to on a near-daily basis – it’s having a genuine moment right now.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Just ask anyone who’s been baffled, bowled over and eventually converted by a Geese, Horsegirl or Castle Rat riff, music video or show.

As the following 15 artists will attest, guitar is alive and well in every corner of the city (OK, mostly in Brooklyn, but who can afford Manhattan?). And speaking of Parquet Courts, when the hell are we getting a new album? But I digress…

1. Gooseberry

Gooseberry – Durak (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

It’s a frigid spring morning and, due to a poorly timed pot of coffee, I’m late to my Zoom call with Asa Daniels, the singer/guitarist/sometimes day-to-day manager – the Chief Warrior Officer, if you will – of Brooklyn rock ‘n’ roll band Gooseberry. Fortunately, Daniels is an affable guy, and, not sweating my tardiness, he’s happy to delve into some of the band’s war stories.

“At 1 a.m., we'll get invited out to the owner of some bar’s ranch and they’ll invite the townies,” he says. “Then, all of a sudden we're playing darts – using bows and arrows – in a barn. Those are the types of situations we find ourselves in.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other situations Gooseberry find themselves in is writing riffs in 11/8 and songs in 7/4, largely because of Daniels’ deep jazz roots. He was given At Carnegie Hall by the Thelonious Monk Quartet with John Coltrane when he was 5, and it changed his life.

“There is a jazz foundation that’s happening there,” he says. “People will come up after the show and be like, ‘You're playing some weird fucking chords up there, man!’ Really, what they're just describing is playing, like, a ninth. It's nothing crazy, but those influences do come out, even if there's heavy distortion on the guitar.”

2. The Thing

The Thing - Something To Say (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

When I meet the Thing over Zoom, guitarist Michael Carter is proudly wielding a B.C. Rich Bich, a far cry from the white Ovation Breadwinner he typically plays. The guitar belongs to the Macks, who the Thing are staying with for a few nights while they play some West Coast shows. “The Macks fucking rip,” Carter says.

But the Thing fucking rip, too. Having played more than 300 shows worldwide, the band is tighter than your pants on Thanksgiving, and when they play, they turn their amps up loud.

“There’s a lot of people that are going in the other direction now,” guitarist Jack Bradley says. He’s referring to bands that lean on modelers, which might seem practical in a tightly packed city like New York, but the Thing proudly lug their amps to every gig.

“Sound is fickle,” he says. “When it's going through different tubes, speakers or preamps, it all adds to the character.”

While we’re on the topic of cumbersome equipment, what about capos? “If you think capos are bad, you watch too much YouTube,” Carter says. “Get out of your room and play in a band.”

3. Shower Curtain

shower curtain on Audiotree Live (Full Session) - YouTube Watch On

It didn’t take Victoria Winter – Shower Curtain's primary songwriter – very long to start writing songs after she first picked up the guitar.

“I think the lack of classical training just made me write my own music as a way to play guitar,” Winter says. “I never really took guitar lessons. At first it was just, like, learning covers; then I just started writing my own music on the guitar, and it just kind of developed as that type of relationship.”

The result is the development of Winter’s unique voice on guitar, one that communicates the vulnerability and sensitivity of similar shoegaze bands like Fleeting Joys.

“I take in from people a lot,” she says. “If someone’s watching me, I want an exchange in a very emotional way. For me, music is much more connection-based than a solo or inward experience.”

4. Horsegirl

Horsegirl - "Switch Over" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The thing about getting old is that you don’t really realize it until one day, you’re 38 and you join a Zoom call where a band of twentysomethings have to explain an Instagram post to you. For me, that band is the Chicago-bred/NYC-based Horsegirl, and the post has something to do with an old meme.

“It’s like, ‘grown ass man got his finger stuck at Chipotle,’” bassist Penelope Lowenstein says. “It’s an old meme from our childhood.”

That easily-remembered moniker – Horsegirl – came to Lowenstein in a dream when she was a teenager. That iteration of the band was much noisier that the version I’m speaking with today

“We had a lot of distortion going on,” guitarist Nora Cheng says. Modern Horsegirl draw on bands like the Velvet Underground, Cheng’s open tunings and Lowenstein’s Fender Bass VI for their minimalistic sound.

“I love, love this instrument. I’d never play regular bass in a trio,” Lowenstein says. “On the higher strings, you can almost play a voicing as if you're playing a riff on the lower strings of a guitar. It gives us a ton of flexibility.”

5. Castle Rat

Castle Rat - “WIZARD” (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

While it’s true that Castle Rat are technically based in the Large Apple, what’s more important is where vocalist-guitarist Riley Pinkerton (aka the Rat Queen), lead guitarist Franco Vittore (aka the Count) and the rest of the chainmail-wearing, sword-swingin’ metal warriors are trying to take you through their fantastically brimstone-and-Strymon-Sunset-scented stoniness – an enigmatic artistic plane they call “The Realm.”

“The idea behind it is a feeling of collective connectedness, in a way that is flexible across space and time to include everyone,” Pinkerton says. “My goal behind it is to create a place for anyone who’s ever felt like they don’t belong, which is something I struggled with growing up.

My goal behind it is to create a place for anyone who’s ever felt like they don’t belong, which is something I struggled with growing up Riley Pinkerton

“Usually my way of coping with it was going off into a fantasy world, or making up a game and getting other kids on the playground to be a part of the world. I’m just doing the same shit at 30 years old.”

Last year’s The Bestiary holds dominion through Pinkerton’s swaggering trad-metal chunking, Vittore’s livewire Mixolydian flourishes and wizard-friendly lyricism.

The album just got a wider re-release through Loma Vista, and the band recently hit a big-time metal tour with Dethklok and Amon Amarth. In other words, more fans are heading into “The Realm” than ever before.

6. Pasquale Grasso

Pasquale Grasso - Tea for Two (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

During our call, jazz guitarist Pasquale Grasso described to me how he hit the ground running when he moved from Naples, Italy, to NYC in 2009.

“This is a place where there's space for anybody if you want to do anything,” he says. “If you wait for the phone to ring, that's never gonna happen. You can go out and hear somebody almost every single night. That’s how you meet people.”

He was inspired to make the move by his teacher, legendary jazz pianist Barry Harris. “I’ve known him since I was about nine,” Grasso says. “He always talked about New York. Thelonious Monk, Bud Powell, Elmo Hope – all those guys are from the City. A friend of mine – a great bass clarinet player, Stefano Doglioni; we have a band together – was coming to New York in 2009.

“He asked me and my brother if we wanted to come. I was 19. We went to see a show at Smalls Jazz Club – it was the great piano player, Sacha Perry – and when I was there, I thought that was my home.”

7. Emanuel Casablanca

The Farm by @badboyofblues Emanuel Casablanca - YouTube Watch On

“I didn’t choose the blues,” Brooklyn native Emanuel Casablanca says. “It kind of chose me.” He’s wary that this idea could come off as cheesy, but when you’re a kid who wants to play guitar and the only lessons you can afford are the free ones from the guy down the street who plays guitar on his porch – and that guy only knows the blues – it’s hard to argue with Casablanca’s logic.

“I wanted to get better, so I just asked him, ‘Can I play with you sometime? Can you show me some stuff?’” he says.

You never get a yes to a question you don’t ask. It’s this philosophy that led Casablanca to not only developing his chops, but also meeting Ronnie Wood, getting a gig playing with Lauryn Hill and ultimately getting a record deal.

“These people were all where I wanted to be,” he says. “My father always said a closed mouth doesn't get fed. I can not say something and not get there, or I can say something and actually have a shot.”

8. Geese

Geese: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

“Playing guitar in Geese is an exercise in shape-shifting. There’s not one set thing that we do,” says Emily Green, lead guitarist in Geese. The hype that surrounded the Brooklynites’ late-2025 record, Getting Killed, was palpable, and for good reason.

It’s a dynamic, relentless guitar-driven rock record with echoes of the Velvet Underground and Television. Endorsements from Patti Smith, Nick Cave and Julian Casablancas have added fuel to extravagant press statements that Geese are here to reanimate rock’s corpse.

Playing guitar in Geese is an exercise in shape-shifting. There’s not one set thing that we do Emily Green

When the band passed through Detroit last year, Green told me about the first guitar she bought with her own money, the blue-and-silver Reverend Double Agent she still uses.

“The Reverend is a precision machine,” she says. “There’s a lot of good note separation and clarity. I worked a two-week internship at a headphone company called Master & Dynamic. It was a desk job – inventory and admin stuff. I took the money from that to buy the Reverend. I also learned in those two weeks that if I had to work a desk job, I’d really prefer not to because it is mind-numbingly boring.”

What about the job she has now, playing guitar in one of rock’s most exciting bands? “Most jobs are boring, except for this one. This one’s pretty good,” she says.

9. Telescreens

Telescreens - Nothing (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

“I’ve just been chasing rock ’n’ roll forever. That’s been my entire life.”

I’m talking with Telescreens’ singer and guitarist Jackson Hamm. He’s telling me about his version of the scene in Almost Famous, when William Miller is given his sister’s old record collection.

What kicked it off was probably Kurt Cobain. He plays with his whole body. He's just pushing this energy Jackson Hamm

In Hamm’s case, it was his mom’s friend’s boyfriend trying to impress his mom’s friend, and instead of records like the Rolling Stones’ Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out and Joni Mitchell’s Blue, Hamm was gifted records like Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Stadium Arcadium and Nirvana’s Nevermind.

“What kicked it off was probably Kurt Cobain,” Hamm says. “He plays with his whole body. He's just pushing this energy. I feel like his guitar playing is actually amazing. It gets overlooked because it’s not Eddie Van Halen shred, but it's definitely powerful and incredibly creative.”

As a guitar player, Hamm’s North Stars are Cobain, Joey Santiago and John Frusciante. “When it comes to playing, it's much more about how I'm feeling than the amount of notes that I'm going to play,” he says. “It’s just more about what kind of energy is being emitted than how fast or impressive the part is.”

10. The Lemon Twigs